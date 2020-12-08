LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The risk of wildfires will remain high again Tuesday with most of the Southland under red flag warnings because of gusty Santa Ana winds which have forced precautionary power shutoffs to tens of thousands of Southern California Edison customers.

Red flag warnings are in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for much of Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, and the Inland Empire, due to winds of up to 70 miles per hour and low humidity levels which will make for ripe wildfire conditions.

As of early Tuesday, 59,658 SoCal Edison customers were without electricity due to the precautionary power shutoffs, including nearly 12,000 in L.A. County, over 22,800 in Ventura County and 19,600 in Riverside County. The shutoff are to prevent wildfires in the event the winds down trees or power lines. The shutoffs have mainly been in the foothill and mountain areas.

“Sometimes we go days without power, so it’s very frustrating,” said one woman who lives in the Inland Empire.

Another 146,682 customers remain at risk of seeing their power shut off. Click here to check if your address is in the shutoff area.

“While winds will weaken late Tuesday through Wednesday, they will remain locally breezy with gusts between 20 and 35 mph in the windier locations especially Tuesday night. Humidities will stay very low through Wednesday, resulting in elevated to near critical conditions,” the National Weather Service said in a statement. “The threat for gusty northeast winds and additional red-flag warnings is decreasing for Thursday through Saturday.

This marks the third such Santa Ana wind event in just the past three weeks. No rain is expected for at least the next 10 days, the NWS said.

On Monday, crews were able to halt the forward progress of a 173-acre brush fire which erupted in Santa Paula. No structures were damaged.

On the night of Dec. 2, Santa Ana winds helped spread a wildfire which broke out in Silverado Canyon area east of Irvine. The 7,300-acre Bond Fire, which started as a house fire before spreading into nearby brush, has destroyed at least 31 structures and damaged another 21 more. It also forced thousands of people to flee.

As of Tuesday, it was 70% contained. All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Beginning in August and lasting through October, there were several heat waves in California which sparked rolling blackouts for the first time since 2001, and helped contribute to the spread of a historic number of wildfires up and down the state which destroyed thousands of homes and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

SCE notified California state regulators that its equipment may have been to blame for sparking the Silverado Fire, which broke out east of Irvine in late October , burning 13,400 acres and forcing more than 90,000 to evacuate their homes.

Also in October, Ventura County fire investigators reported that the Easy and Maria fires, which broke out in October of 2019, were both caused by electrical equipment failures. In the Easy Fire, SCE equipment was to blame, officials said.

In November of 2019, while the Easy and Maria fires were still burning, SCE reached a $360 million settlement admitting that its equipment was also responsible for starting the 2017 Thomas Fire and the 2018 Woolsey Fire.