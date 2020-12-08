INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A company plans to give over 3,000 meals to local Southern California families in need during the holidays.
Sneaker company, Shoe Palace, will be giving holiday meals out at multiple locations around Los Angeles on December 22, 23, and on Christmas Eve.
“We’re hoping that families in need can get it this holiday season,” said Adam Better of Shoe Palace. “We have a trio of holiday meal giveaways planned.”
The meals will be given out at a different Shoe Palace location each day.
On December 22, families can pick up meals at the Inglewood location at 3320 W. Century Boulevard.
On December 23, families can head to the Long Beach location at 5365 Long Beach Boulevard.
On December 24, meals will be provided at the Compton location at 136 East Compton Boulevard.
