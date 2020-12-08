LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —Crews with the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting have maintained and repaired over 223,000 street lights across the city during surging cases of COVID-19.
City of Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, praised the team on Twitter Tuesday night for working hard during the pandemic.
Our @LALight crews have been lighting the way, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. They work hard to maintain and repair 223,000 street lights all over @LACity. pic.twitter.com/9o0iXQlW3E
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) December 9, 2020
The bureau, which is a division of the City of Los Angeles Public Works Department, is dedicated to pedestrian and vehicle safety through brightly lit streets, according to its website.
There are currently more than 210,000 lights in the city with roughly 400 different designs.
If you want to report a street light that is out, go here.