SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Several schools in Simi Valley are closed to in-person classes Tuesday due to the precautionary power outages caused by the strong Santa Ana winds.
The Simi Valley Unified School District announced that the following eleven schools would close their campuses Tuesday. Instead of meeting in person, all classes at these schools will be receiving instruction online.
- Apollo High School
- Big Springs Elementary School
- Katherine Elementary School
- Knolls Elementary School
- Simi Institute for Careers & Education
- Simi Valley High School
- Sycamore Elementary School
- Township Elementary School
- Valley View Middle School
- Vista Elementary School
- White Oak Elementary School
The district’s headquarters is also without power.
Southern California Edison has shut off electricity to thousands of customers across the Southland Tuesday due to red flag warnings. At last report, over 22,800 customers in Ventura County were without power.
The shutoffs are designed to prevent wildfires in the event that the winds down trees or power lines.
After being closed for more than eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Simi Valley Unified began resuming in-person classes for some elementary schools last month.