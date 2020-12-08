PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Tuesday announced a slate of celebrity performances and guests for the special television program set to air on New Year’s Day in lieu of the annual Rose Parade.
“The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration” will on ABC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA, NBC and RFD-TV beginning at 8 a.m. and on Univision at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021.
The program is slated to include musical performances by Sheryl Crow, Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and The War and Treaty.
Celebrity guest appearances are on tap from longtime “voice of the Dodgers” Vin Scully, musical artist Daddy Yankee, actress Shanola Hampton, former Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, former USC quarterback Matt Leinart, actress and dancer Rita Moreno, actress Dascha Polanco, and past Rose Parade Grand Marshals Emeril Lagasse and Gary Sinise.
The special will also feature marching band performances, segments about the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game football highlights, equestrians, spectacular floats from years past, a behind-the-scenes look into the making of a float, and New Year’s wishes from fans around the world.
Tournament of Roses officials announced in July that the parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
The cancelation marked the fourth time the parade has been scrubbed since 1891.
For more, visit tournamentofroses.com.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)