Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Officials in Riverside County say California officials are planning to send out an emergency push notification to mobile phones statewide to notify residents about the stay-at-home order.
The county said a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent out at noon Tuesday.
According to officials, the alert will warn that “COVID-19 is spreading rapidly” and urge residents to stay home.
Riverside County has been made aware that state officials plan to send a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) to mobile phones informing of the Governor’s Stay at Home Order.
The Emergency Alert below will be sent to mobile phones TODAY at NOON. @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/nethDqHCE3
— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) December 8, 2020