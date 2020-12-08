CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:california, Riverside County, Stay At Home Order

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Officials in Riverside County say California officials are planning to send out an emergency push notification to mobile phones statewide to notify residents about the stay-at-home order.

The county said a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) will be sent out at noon Tuesday.

According to officials, the alert will warn that “COVID-19 is spreading rapidly” and urge residents to stay home.

Comments

Leave a Reply