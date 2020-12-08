SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to climb on Tuesday, with 69 more patients reported.

The county has reached another record-high of 946 hospitalized patients — with 235 in intensive care.

Another 1,671 cases were also reported, raising the cumulative total to 90,513. No new virus-related fatalities were reported, so the death toll remains at 1,633.

ICU bed availability plummeted from 18% on Monday to 13% on Tuesday, but the county held onto its 53% of available ventilators.

The last time the county’s intensive care unit beds were that full was on July 22 when there were 233 patients.

Southern California, which is now under a regional stay-at-home order, is reported a cumulative ICU availability of 10.1%.

Orange County’s adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 rose on Tuesday to 30.3, up from 22.2 last week with the positivity rate going up from 8.8% to 10.6%.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, 64 residents signed up to comment, and most pleaded with the county to ignore the regional stay-at-home order.

Supervisor Andrew Do, the vice chairman of the board, said, “We plow the same field over and over and I still see the misperception in the community” about the authority of the county when it comes to the state

regulations.

Dr. Clayton Chau, the county’s chief health officer and director of the HCA, reminded residents that the county cannot defy these orders.

“I am the extension of the California Department of Public Health, so any guidance coming down from the California Department of Public Health I must follow,” Chau told the board. “I can be stricter in terms of issuing guidance, but I cannot be more relaxed than the state.”

Chau also told supervisors that the county is expecting about 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the first round that is being distributed nationwide. The county could receive its doses as early as Dec. 15, and Chau said they would go to healthcare workers.

Vaccines for the general public are not expected until early summer, Chau said.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)