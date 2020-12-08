Comments
SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – Power lines were taken down Tuesday from a large 100-foot-tree that fell from high winds into the street.
It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 12000 block of Elkwood Street, near Agnes Avenue, in Sun Valley, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No fire was started and structural damage was reported from the fallen tree, Humphrey added. There were no injuries. It was described as a possible pine tree.
