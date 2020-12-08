LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews battled a greater alarm structure fire late Tuesday afternoon in the heart of downtown.
According to the department, the blaze broke out at a one-story vacant commercial building in the 600 block of East Washington Boulevard, near San Pedro Street. About 15 minutes into the firefight, the building collapsed.
In total, it took 134 firefighters just over an hour to extinguish the blaze at the unoccupied building that appeared to be a warehouse for filming or training props, according to the fire department.
Motorists and pedestrians were urged to stay clear of the area near the fire as crews continued to work.
There were no injuries, no evacuations and no damage to nearby structures. The cause of the fire was still under investigation.