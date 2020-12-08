PALMDALE (CBSLA) – A raid on an underground party in Palmdale over the weekend lead the arrests of 158 people.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported Monday that it raided the “massive underground party,” but did not provide details on the location or the circumstances. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s department noted that these parties often have “alcohol, weapons, minors and prostitution.”
Last week, L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that his deputies would begin enforcing public health orders by cracking down on “superspreader” gatherings.
Under the regional stay-at-home order which took effect at midnight Sunday for Southern California due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, all private and public gatherings of any size are banned except for protests and outdoor religious services. It will last for at least three weeks.
While Villanueva has said he will enforce public health orders, the sheriffs of Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties have indicated they will not.