LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 10,949 newly confirmed cases and 25 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 103,221 cases and 1,513 deaths. Officials said the large increase in cases was due in part to a backlog of reporting.

There were a reported 733 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 144 of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Of those who contracted the illness, 69,334 had recovered.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 47.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 14.8%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 27.7 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 10.1%.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Riverside County had 6.1% intensive care unit capacity available.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,018 newly confirmed cases and 19 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 108,946 cases and 1,207 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 96,799 had recovered.

There were 996 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 216 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 54.2 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 16.9%. Last week, the county’s case rate was 28.5 per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate was 13.9%.

According to the state health department, San Bernardino County had no available intensive care unit capacity.

Ventura County health officials reported 308 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 23,473 cases and 195 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 18,227 had recovered and 5,051 were under active quarantine.

There were 142 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Tuesday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County also remained in the purple tier with an adjusted case rate of 25.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a seven-day positivity rate of 7.8%. Last week, the county reported a case rate of 14.6 per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 5.7%.

According to the state health department, Ventura County had 12.1% intensive care unit capacity available.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,232,457 San Bernardino County residents and 289,876 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19. As of Monday, 1,212,700 Riverside County residents had been tested.