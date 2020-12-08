LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 8,547 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 466,321 cases and 8,000 deaths.

“Right now, too many people in our community are infected with COVID-19 and it is irresponsible and dangerous for people or businesses to flaunt the essential measures that protect everyone from transmitting or acquiring the virus,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “The way out of this may seem difficult, but the steps are simple, and those who disregard these safety measures are only delaying our recovery journey.”

Of the 64 new deaths reported, 27 people were over the age of 80, 19 people were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 10 people were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and seven people were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

The five-day average for daily new cases was 8,993 on Tuesday, nearly double the average seen the day after Thanksgiving, and remains to be more new cases reported each day for COVID-19 than at any point during the pandemic.

Health officials also reported there were 3,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 24% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. Tuesday was the first time in the pandemic that the county has reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Nov. 30, the daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 2,185.

With testing results available for nearly 3,955,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate had increased to 11%.