LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Six members of USC athletic teams have tested positive for COVID-19 since the university’s last report, school officials announced Monday.
The teams the athletes play on were not identified though it was said the teams were not currently in season. The students were said to be in isolation.
Since USC’s previous testing report last Monday, the university has conducted 1,399 COVID-19 tests on athletes from its 21 sports teams.
To date, there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since student-athlete testing began in mid-October.
