LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about a 2016 fatal shooting of a young father in his El Sereno home, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Monday.

According to police, 25-year-old Victor Deunas Jr. was shot at about 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2016, in the 4700 block of Grey Drive. He was standing on the front porch of his residence when an unidentified assailant fired multiple rounds at him.

“Mr. Duenas attempted to escape the attack by running into his residence,” LAPD said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Mr. Duenas was fatally struck in the back as he entered his living room.”

Duenas left behind his parents and young son. His mother, Candy Via, pleaded with the public on the fourth anniversary of his death to help her and her family find some closure.

“Please find it in your hearts as parents, as sons, as mothers, as daughters knowing that if this was you that you would want the same thing that I would want today,” Via said. “So I beg you and I ask of you, please, if you know anything, say something.”

Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call 877-527-3247.

