By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Natalie Desselle-Reid

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood was mourning the death of actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, who starred in a number of films including “B*A*P*S,” “Def Jam’s How To Be A Player” and “Medea’s Big Happy Family.”

Her family announced her death from colon cancer in an Instagram post on Monday.

Actresses Halle Berry and Holly Robinson Peete both tweeted about their grief over the actress’ death.

Desselle-Reid was 53-years-old and leaves behind her husband, Leonard Reid, and their three children. A GoFundMe page has been set up in her honor.

