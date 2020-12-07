Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man and a teen boy were rescued from a South Los Angeles house fire early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out before 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East 55th Street.
Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find a single-story home ablaze and two people trapped inside.
They rescued both and rushed them to hospitals. At least one of the victims was in critical condition.
It took firefighters about 25 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The cause is under investigation.