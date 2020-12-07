BURBANK (CBSLA) — Monday marks the first full day that Southern California has been under Gov. Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order.

This time, retail businesses are staying open at a reduced capacity. Grocery stores are doing down from 50% to 35%.

“I don’t know what max capacity looks like, but the lines were very well spread out and everything seems functioning in a way where I don’t feel uncomfortable,” said Emily Hayes, who went grocery shopping in Burbank on Monday.

Hayes and others said they felt the change in their neighborhood store.

“It’s very spaced out,” said shopper Alice Yoon. “I go to this Vons all the time, so they’re very good and they’ll, if they are getting crowded, they’ll have a line outside.”

Under the order, retail stores are limited to 20% capacity. At Mindful Nest gift store in Burbank, that means only four people are allowed to shop at a time.

Sharon Kaplan, a friend of the owner who helps out at Mindful Nest, said she believes retail stores and shopping centers going from a capacity of 25% to 20% isn’t a huge sacrifice.

“Obviously it affects our business but it’s better than being closed,” she said. “Someone stands at the door basically at any time, the minute we’re close to capacity. So, if there are two people in the store, someone is going to man the door.”

LA County’s Health Directors said Monday that the inspectors from public health are out every day visiting businesses to make sure they’re complying with the rules.

“They review the protocols with business owners, identify deficiencies and when warranted, issue citations and fines for those who remain out of compliance,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Kaplan said Mindful Nest will continue to enforce the rules.

“We’re self enforcing,” she said. “We have notes all over our door, everyone knows. We want our customers to feel safe and we want to feel safe.”

John S. from Burbank said he’s been shopping in empty stores all day.

“How can you afford to pay your rent and make a living?” he said. “All of these are small independent business owners, they can’t be expected to survive on 20% capacity.”