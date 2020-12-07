LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When you see King James on the streets of Los Angeles, you know it. Even when he’s wearing glasses, a mask, and passing you on the freeway in an $850,000 sports car.
Instagram user, Alex posted his run-in with the Lakers great today while driving on the freeway. LeBron turns, gives the people in the car a wave and, in a scene right out of a movie, speeds ahead in a Porsche 918 Spyder. The hybrid sports car was produced between 2013 and 2015 and, according to CNET, retailed for $845,000.
Last week, James agreed to a 2-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season. This will be 35-year-old’s 18th year win the NBA and third with the team.
Jim Hill spoke to LeBron at Lakers training camp today for the first time since October and asked what it was like to go into a season defending a title.
“I guess the bullseye just becomes even greater, if that’s even possible,” James said. “For me personally, the bullseye has always been on my back, or my front since I entered the league.”
The NBA season officially starts December 22nd, with the Lakers facing the Clippers.