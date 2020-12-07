LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – For the first time in its history, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is comprised of all women.

The board’s executive office released an official photo featuring a composite of the all-female group, including newly elected Supervisor Holly Mitchell, who was sworn in Sunday.

Mitchell represents the Second District, a position held by now-City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas for the last 12 years.

The photo features each supervisor against a backdrop of iconic imagery from each district, including the Watts Towers and the Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.

Each official is seen wearing white to mark this year’s centennial anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment into the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote.

Supervisor Janice Hahn recalled her father Kenneth’s long history with

the board.

“I grew up seeing my dad, the original Supervisor Hahn, serve on this

powerful board of five men,” Hahn said. “Serving on a board of five women

means a lot to me personally, but what I want most out of this historic moment is for girls and young women to see us and know that they are full of

potential. Being a woman is not a disadvantage in leadership — it is an

asset.”

Tuesday’ meeting will see Supervisor Hilda L. Solis take over as chair of the board in a post that rotates among the supervisors.