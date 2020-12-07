ROWLAND HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – A man wanted for kidnapping his girlfriend Saturday was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies late Sunday night in Rowland Heights following a violent series of events, including two separate pursuits. A deputy was also injured in the incident.

The shooting occurred at around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Batson Avenue and East Colima Road.

The incident began at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when deputies received a report that the suspect had kidnapped his girlfriend in a car in the 1100 block of Fullerton Road in the City of Industry, Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Hoglund told reporters early Monday morning.

A witness reported hearing a gunshot. When deputies responded, they found a gun and a shell casing in the parking lot, Hoglund said.

Early Sunday morning, about four hours after the kidnapping, the suspect’s girlfriend was found. She was hurt, with injuries to her face and body. She was taken to a hospital by family members, Hoglund said.

At 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the suspect’s white SUV was spotted and a chase ensued. During the two-hour-and-45-minute pursuit, the suspect rammed a patrol car, but managed to escape.

At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, the suspect’s SUV was spotted a second time. However, he escaped deputies again after a short pursuit.

Then, at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the suspect’s SUV was spotted a third time. When the deputies pulled up in front of his SUV and exited, he rammed their patrol vehicle in an attempt to escape, Hoglund said.

At that point, deputies opened fire on him. He died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

One of the deputies was taken to a hospital with a knee or ankle injury.