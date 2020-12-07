SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A pillar of the community whose caring qualities were the foundation of his life’s work, Ever Linares is being remembered for his work in helping young people leave gangs in South Los Angeles.
45-year-old Linares died from coronavirus complications last week.
“It kind of reminds me and I’ve told him before, all the work you’ve done, it never got unnoticed,” his wife Andrea said. “He’s a great mentor as a husband, as a father and a friend.”
This past summer, Linares co-founded the non-profit organization Resilient.
The South L.A. organization, which served as a sanctuary in the local neighborhood, helps young people get out of gangs and steer them away from street violence.
“It is a safe house and a place of refuge,” said Linares’ lifelong friend Michael Guedel.
Resilient opened during the pandemic when working-class communities struggled with rising unemployment numbers and coronavirus infections, so the organization started a food give-away and handed out personal protective equipment.
“We’re not only violence interrupters. We’ll say we’re virus interrupters as well,” Guedel said.
Linares’ family isn’t sure how he contracted the coronavirus, but he did suffer from underlying conditions.
He leaves behind his wife, Andrea, seven children, and a grandchild.
“On Friday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti paid homage to Linares during a news conference.
Resilient says the loss of its co-founder highlights the growing need of this community during the pandemic, which is why it plans to continue with its weekly food give-away to about 300 families.
To help the family put on a funeral for Linares, you can donate to the GoFundMe set up for the family.