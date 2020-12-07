Comments
ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that was caught on camera.
According to police, the crash happened Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m. on Glendale Boulevard, just south of Reservoir Street.
The driver of a van was captured on security camera footage making an illegal u-turn right into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist before the vehicles collide.
Following the crash, the van stops briefly before taking off down the street.
The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
Police described the vehicle as a late 1990’s to early 2000 Chevy Astro van that is either maroon or red in color.