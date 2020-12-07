CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that was caught on camera.

A motorcyclist was killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Echo Park. (Security Footage)

According to police, the crash happened Monday morning at about 6:30 a.m. on Glendale Boulevard, just south of Reservoir Street.

The driver of a van was captured on security camera footage making an illegal u-turn right into the path of an oncoming motorcyclist before the vehicles collide.

Following the crash, the van stops briefly before taking off down the street.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.

Police described the vehicle as a late 1990’s to early 2000 Chevy Astro van that is either maroon or red in color.

