LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 4,327 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 92,272 cases and 1,488 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 68,939 had recovered.
There were a reported 700 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 146 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,158 newly confirmed cases and 13 additional fatalities since Saturday, bringing countywide totals to 107,928 cases and 1,188 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 96,247 had recovered.
There were 984 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 212 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 1,289 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 23,165 cases and 189 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 17,902 had recovered and 5,074 were under active quarantine.
There were 140 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 37 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 1,212,700 Riverside County residents, 1,220,406 San Bernardino County residents and 287,957 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.