SANTA PAULA (CBSLA) — A brush fire burning in Santa Paula Monday prompted evacuation warnings and closed multiple roads.
The Cornell Fire ignited around 11:44 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Santa Paula along the Santa Clara river bed and grew to 173 acres as of 1:46 p.m.
The fire was said to be staying within the river bottom but evacuation warnings were issued for the area surrounding Todd Road and Shell Road.
The Ventura County Fire Department was working to control the flames on the ground as well as through air attacks with 150 firefighters, two helicopters and three planes.
Freeway access to the 126 Freeway was is closed in both directions at Briggs Road. South Mountain Road was also closed.
People were asked to please avoid the area around Santa Maria between Peck and 8th Street and use alternate routes.