LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died at 97.
Yeager died just after 9 p.m. ET on Monday.
His wife, Victoria Yeager, posted to Twitter to announce his passing.
Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.
“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” she wrote.
Yeager is known as one of the great aviators of his generation.
His career began in World War II as a private in the United States Army Air Forces in 1941. He would go on to set records including becoming the first known pilot to break the sound barrier on October 14, 1947 while flying over Rogers Dry Lake in the Mojave Desert.
He was awarded the Mackay Trophy and the Collier Trophy in 1948 for that flight, and the Harmon International Trophy in 1954.
