By CBSLA Staff
Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Monday announced they located a critically ill 30-year-old Pico Rivera woman who was last seen about five months ago.

Carolina Martinez has schizoaffective disorder and a brain tumor, authorities said.

An undated photo of Carolina Martinez. (Source: Family Photo)

She was last seen in the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard near Washington Boulevard, at about 7:50 p.m. on July 11.

No details about her whereabouts over the past few months or how she was located have been disclosed.

