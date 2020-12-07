Comments
PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Monday announced they located a critically ill 30-year-old Pico Rivera woman who was last seen about five months ago.
Carolina Martinez has schizoaffective disorder and a brain tumor, authorities said.
She was last seen in the 6500 block of Rosemead Boulevard near Washington Boulevard, at about 7:50 p.m. on July 11.
No details about her whereabouts over the past few months or how she was located have been disclosed.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)