SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — The Bond Fire in Silverado Canyon, which was sparked by a house fire, as of Monday night burned 7,375 acres and was 70% contained.
As of 3 p.m. Sunday, all evacuation orders in the areas surrounding the fire have been lifted and reduced to warnings instead, meaning residents can return home but should still be alert and ready to move out if necessary.
Evacuation warnings were also lifted in Lake Forest and the Foothill Ranch area.
Several roads are still expected to remain closed in the area as firefighters work to tighten containment lines, including at Santiago Canyon Road at Highway 241 and Santiago Canyon Road at Modjeska Canyon Road.
Residents can access the area via the traffic control point at the intersection of Santiago Canyon Road and Ridgeline Road.
The fire has destroyed at least 28 buildings so far in Silverado and Williams Canyon, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.
Some 1,588 firefighters were still assigned to the Bond Fire and officials warned that there was still a potential in many areas for the wind-fueled fire to spread to neighboring communities.
Winds were expected to pick up again Monday in the inland Orange County area, with gusts up to 45 mph.
Voluntary evacuations remained in effect for Borrego Canyon, Baker Ranch, Portola Hills, Live Oak Canyon, Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon, Valley Vista Way, Meadow Ridge Drive, Cowan and Lemon Heights.
Two U.S. Forest Service firefighters were injured battling the blaze and have since been released from the hospital as of Thursday night, officials said.