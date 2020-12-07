LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood was mourning the death of actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, who starred in a number of films including “B*A*P*S,” “Def Jam’s How To Be A Player” and “Medea’s Big Happy Family.”

Her family announced her death from colon cancer in an Instagram post on Monday.

Actresses Halle Berry and Holly Robinson Peete both tweeted about their grief over the actress’ death.

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG

— Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020