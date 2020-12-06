LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The search is on for a gunman after an LAPD car was shot while officers were on patrol in Pacoima.
The incident happened Saturday on Osbourne Street and Osbourne Place at around 7 p.m. It was then that police say officers were patrolling that area when shots were fired.
Police say the windshield of the patrol car was shattered but none of the officers inside were hurt. A large group of officers arrived and searched the area for hours. Residents in the community were left worried.
“There is a lot going on right now with the pandemic and with everything,” said Joanna Vargas, a resident. “We just need to get our lives back. This is too much.”
Police say it is unclear where the gunshots came from. The shooter remains on the loose.