LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The regional stay-at-home order has been triggered in Southern California, after ICU capacity fell below 15% on Friday.

On Saturday, state officials announced that the executive order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday will go into effect across 11 counties in the region beginning Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

The region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday night.

The region will be eligible to exit from the order on December 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%, according to the state.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Schools with waivers can stay open, along with other “critical infrastructure” and retail stores at 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.

The state will also restrict non-essential travel, Newsom said.

The order also bars gatherings of people outside of immediate households with some exceptions and requires travelers arriving from outside the state to fill out an online form. It allows retail businesses to remain open for in-person shopping subject to a county curfew already in place.

Garcetti also urged police and the city attorney to enforce the order, which carries misdemeanor penalties.

