PASADENA (CBSLA) — Southern California will have sweeping new health restrictions beginning Sunday night due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from COVID-19.
And though Pasadena had continued to allow outdoor dining, it will now require restaurants to only allow take out and delivery services.
“It is devastating to see the rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and our Public Health Department is in constant contact with Huntington Hospital and other health care facilities to monitor the situation. The governor’s order supersedes the city’s authority and is based on the need for regional and statewide control to address this pandemic,” said City Manager Steve Mermell.
“We are sorry for the impact of the state health order on our retail businesses, our personal care service providers, on our restaurants who can no longer undertake outdoor dining, and on all of us. But given the gravity of the situation, an approach of this magnitude appears necessary,” Mermell said.
