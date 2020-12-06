PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — Authorities say a man was shot in the leg during a party in Placentia.
The incident unfolded just before 1:10 a.m. Sunday. It was then that officers received calls of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they discovered one victim who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to a hospital and was expected to survive. Several were detained, including one man on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
An investigation has revealed that about 100 people had attended a party at the location when a fight erupted. During the altercation, the man was shot twice.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, police said. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Placentia Police at (714) 993-8164.