LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said Los Angeles County has shattered its previous record, reporting its highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day.
The number of confirmed cases for the county rose to 10,528, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. Of those, the county reported 23 new deaths. Additionally, there were 2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 23 percent were in the ICU, officials said.
