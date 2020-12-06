Comments
IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — Firefighters Sunday were able to get a handle on a brush fire that broke out overnight in Irwindale.
Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters received a call of a brush fire in the 15700 block of E. Foothill Boulevard near the Lario San Gabriel River Trail.
When they arrived, additional crews were called, in addition to an aerial chopper. Because firefighters had responded very quickly, however, they managed to contain the fire quickly.
Near the fire appeared tents for a homeless community. Neighbors say there is a very large homeless camp along the river bed, in fact.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.