LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday reported 44 new deaths and 8,948 new cases of COVID-19.
2,769 patients are currently hospitalized, which is the highest number since the pandemic began.
Of those hospitalized, 23% are in the intensive care unit, while ICU bed availability fell to 12.5% in Southern California, triggering a new stay-at-home order that will take effect on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
The region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced this weekend.
The region will be eligible to exit from the order on December 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%, state officials said.