IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Bond Fire in Silverado Canyon is now 40% contained as of Saturday morning.

So far, the fire has burned 7,375 acres.

About 1,600 personnel are working to contain the blaze, which was sparked by a house fire before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Road, the Orange County Fire Authority reports. The fire quickly spread into the brush and then exploded into a wildfire.

As of Saturday morning, five structures have been destroyed and five have been damaged. Another 54,600 structures have been threatened by the flames.

Some residents told CBSLA that because Southern California Edison had shut off power as a precaution against downed power lines, they had little to no cell phone service and did not receive any evacuation alerts. As of Friday morning, 1,596 SoCal Edison customers are without power in Orange County because of the precautionary shutoffs.

The blaze was pushing west towards the area of October’s Silverado Fire, which burned 13,400 acres and forced tens of thousands of residents in Irvine and Lake Forest to evacuate.

As of Saturday morning, mandatory evacuation orders were in place for Blackstar, Baker, Modjeska, Silverado and Williams Canyon.

Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, evacuation orders were lifted for Lake Forest and the Foothill Ranch neighborhoods north of Alton Parkway and east of the 241 Freeway. Lake Forest is under an evacuation warning only.

Voluntary evacuations remained in place for Trabuco Canyon and some portions of Foothill Ranch and Portola Hills.

Santiago Canyon Road remains shut down.

The Orange County Fire Authority is holding a community meeting for residents in the area under evacuation order scheduled for Saturday, December 5.

The Southland is currently in the midst of a Santa Ana wind event which has prompted red flag warnings throughout the region due to dry, blustery conditions and low humidity which have created ripe conditions for wildfires. Red flag warnings will remain in place for most areas through Saturday night.

The exact cause of the house fire is under investigation.

To help residents who have been affected, visit this GoFundMe page.