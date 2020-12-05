AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) — An Agoura Hills restaurant is at risk of no longer being able to operate after continuing to serve customers in defiance of the L.A. County ban on outdoor dining.
Cronies Sports Bar has been serving customers for outdoor dining, despite repeated visitors by health inspectors reminding the owners of the local health orders, Agoura Hills City Councilmember Deborah Klein Lopez wrote on social media Saturday morning.
In the post, Lopez said that the city had been receiving complaints about the sports bar’s continued operation and health inspectors had visited the establishment multiple times to remind them of the local health order.
“The owners said they understood the order yet intended to continue patio dining service,” she wrote.
The city visited the restaurant three times, according to Lopez. Upon the third visit, they were fined between $1,000 to $1,500.
Southern California is expected to fall under a regional stay-at-home order this weekend after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order earlier in the week forcing regions that fall under 15% ICU capacity to impose stricter guidelines.
The region’s ICU capacity was 13.1% because of the growing number of coronavirus cases, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday night.
The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.