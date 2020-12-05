LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor David Lander, famously known for his role as Squiggy on the long-running sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died from multiple sclerosis at the age of 73.
Lander battled multiple sclerosis for decades, and was an ambassador for the National MS Society and was the group’s Ambassador of the Year in 2000.
That same year, he published an autobiographical memoir, titled “Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.”
In addition to “Laverne & Shirley,” Lander’s television career also included stints on “Twin Peaks,” “The Simpsons,” “The Nanny,” “Family Matters,” “Dream On,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Matlock,” “Head of the Class,” “Highway to Heaven,” “Father Dowling,” “Simon and Simon,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Barney Miller,” “Happy Days,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” “Married… with Children” and “The Drew Carey Show.”
Lander’s other film credits include “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” “A League of Their Own” and “The Man with One Red Shoe.”
