LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person with the UCLA football program has tested positive for COVID-19, university officials announced Saturday.
The confirmed case will not impact Saturday night’s game against Arizona State, officials said.
Another individual with the school’s baseball program also tested positive.
Anyone with a positive result immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test or until the verification of a false positive.
Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive goes into quarantine for 14 days from the last date of contact.
Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 12,277 tests have been administered with 26 positives among players, coaches and staff, or 0.21%, officials said.
UCLA does not give the names of individuals who have tested positive or specify their roles in their programs for privacy reasons.