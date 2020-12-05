SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — One person has been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a parking lot in Santa Ana late Friday night.
The fire started just before midnight after a car crashed into a railing. The fire quickly jumped the parking lot and lit a median on fire, causing damage to several more cars.
Police said that an elderly man was inside the vehicle, and he was taken to the hospital after suffering some severe burns.
The cause of the initial crash remains under investigation.
The Santa Ana winds have been causing extremely dangerous fire conditions over the past week. As fire crews work to contain the Bond Fire in Orange County, officials are reminding SoCal residents to be mindful of just how quickly flames can spread during Santa Ana wind events.
