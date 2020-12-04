LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa has a bigger job than usual ahead of him with so many families hit hard by the pandemic, so anyone looking to give back this holiday season can be part of the post office’s annual Operation Santa effort.
Starting Friday, people can visit the U.S. Postal Service’s website and pick a letter to Santa from a child or family in need, purchase the requested gifts, wrap them and take them to the nearest post office. Companies are also welcome to adopt a letter.
Operation Santa is 108 years old, and since it began, millions of children and their families have been helped by strangers. One letter, for example, is from a single mother of three in Michigan requesting a car.
To participate, go to USPSOperationSanta.com. Potential adopters must undergo a brief vetting process before they can adopt a letter.
Conversely, anyone hoping to be an Operation Santa recipient can send their letter to Santa at: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.