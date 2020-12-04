LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell has introduced an initiative that will provide emergency funding for live performance spaces in the 13th Council District.

The program will allocate up to $5,000 in grant awards to live performing arts venues and/or theatrical suppliers that provide in-kind support to such theatrical venues. To qualify for the program, theaters must have under 50 employees.

The funds can then be used for operational costs in return for a virtual online performance, workshop, or lesson that can be offered to the public for free.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public health guidelines have closed theatres across the city, limited filming, and banned large gatherings,” said O’Farrell. “These major disruptions have led to mass layoffs and can potentially eliminate an entire and highly valued small theatre industry if urgent action is not taken. Many theatres and their support services survive month to month. Without the revenue from shows, classes, rentals, and ticket sales, these professional theatres could permanently close their doors.”

O’Farrell collaborated on this initiative with numerous live theatre operators, including those along Hollywood Theatre Row on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The area is home to the highest concentration of live theatres within the City. This area includes over a dozen live theatres, many of which have been in operation for decades.

“I have great concerns of how the live theatre community will evolve without a current source of revenue as a result of the Safer at Home order,” said Daniel Henning, founding artistic director of The Blank Theatre in Hollywood. “This grant program is much appreciated, and I am grateful I was able to lend my voice to the conversation with Councilmember O’Farrell to get this program started. This will help so many of us who are struggling to keep live theater going during the pandemic.”

O’Farrell will utilize $130,000 in Council District 13 Arts Development Fees for the grant program.