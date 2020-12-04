LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are at the highest point since the pandemic began, but Los Angeles-area parents are being asked to choose by Sunday between a hybrid, in-person learning model or to keep their children learning remotely.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has not given a date when campuses – which shut down in mid-March because of the pandemic — might reopen. But the district says the survey will help them gather information about what parents prefer when students are able to return to campuses.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner has said that campuses will not reopen until the overall levels of the virus are much lower. In September, the district began testing all teachers and staff working on campuses, and said it plans to test all students and offer testing to their families once campuses reopen for in-person learning.

At this time, the district is considering two instructional models for students – the first, a hybrid model in which students will attend class in-person for a portion of the week, with the same set of students each day; and online-only. The district says the models proposed are subject to change based on the latest health and science information.

Students who do return to campuses for in-person learning will be required to be tested for COVID-19, and observe social distancing guidelines, undergo daily health and temperature checks and wear a face covering.

The district says the survey is informational only, and families are being asked to complete the questionnaire by Sunday, Dec. 6. If no response is collected, students will be placed in the hybrid model by default.