Comments
Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspects to call
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was uninjured Friday after she was fired upon in what authorities say was an “unprovoked ambush” on her marked patrol car in Altadena.
The deputy was patrolling near Fair Oaks Avenue and Calaveras Street just before 1 p.m. when the suspects, described as two black men in their 20s, fired multiple shots at her, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz.
She wasn’t hurt in the shooting, Ortiz said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Authorities urged anyone with information about the suspects to call
the Altadena sheriff’s station at 626-798-1131.