LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old horse named Scout that was part of the Park Ranger Division Mounted Unit will be retired Friday after years of service.
The Los Angeles Department of Recreation said Scout had been with the Park Ranger Division since 2014. Scout helped to patrol trails and Los Angeles parks and participated in public events, DRP said. However, medical issues have prevented him from participating in the work required for a service animal.
“While we honor Scout’s service to the department, we believe that discharging this aging horse from the burden of city service is the most responsible and humane course of action at this time,” Chief Park Ranger Joe Losorelli said.
Scout will be permanently moved to a new home and cared for by a couple with a horse property near Griffith Park.
In mid-November, Scout moved into his new home to be cared for by experienced equestrians Dave and Diana Hoch, DRP officials said.
The department received a new horse, an 11-year-old Missouri Fox Trotter named Poncho. He will become a new member of the mounted unit thanks to a donation made by Jeff Zinder, a personal injury lawyer at My L.A. Lawyers, according to DRP.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)