LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer released a video message Friday warning people of holiday package theft during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This year during the pandemic, so many of us are doing more of our holiday shopping online,” Feuer said. “We will also be receiving gifts by delivery from others, who might in the past have given us the gifts in person. A new Security Nerd survey finds 43% will scale back in-person holiday gift exchanges with friends and family (and) 38% plan to ship directly from retailer to recipient.”
Feuer said packages should be received in person or by someone the recipient trusts, like a neighbor. He also suggested people request a required signature upon delivery along with tracking numbers and delivery notifications.
The city attorney advised people to use security lockers at major retailers when picking up a package and to use home security cameras to record video and speak to people at their door.
People who will be out of town for the holiday should notify the U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx online to hold packages until they return.
“We’ve all been through enough this year,” Feuer said. “Please protect yourself from being a victim of package theft, and let’s all have a happy holiday season.”
More information on reporting a crime to the Los Angeles Police Department can be found here.