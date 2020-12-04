ORANGE (CBSLA) – Many business owners in Orange County are worried about a looming shutdown as coronavirus cases spike.
“I feel like I’m the grinch that’s about to steal Christmas because I have to tell my staff, about 75 people, they won’t have jobs going into Christmas,” said Will Dee, a restaurant owner.
A Regional Stay at Home Order could go into effect as early as Saturday afternoon in 11 Southern California counties, including Orange, L.A., and Ventura County, after the region’s available intensive care unit beds dropped under 15%.
“We’ll hope we can be here at the end of all of this,” added Dee.
Many people were at their favorite local hair and nail salons Friday, trying to get last-minute services in and support the businesses before they are forced to close.
“I think it’s just devastating for a lot of these small businesses,” said one nail salon customer.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Orange County continued to climb Friday to record levels as the death toll also rose.
As of Friday, 746 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 735 reported on Thursday — a new record.
The number of patients in intensive care units also jumped from 179 on Thursday to 195 on Friday. The highest number of patients in the ICU was set in mid-July at 245.