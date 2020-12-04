Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) – Fire crews Friday were still working to get control of a wildfire which broke out Tuesday behind Corona Municipal Airport.
As of Thursday evening, the Airport Fire had burned 750 acres and was 10% contained, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.
Highway 71 remains shut down.
The Airport Fire was reported before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Prado Basin area in the 1900 block of Aviation Drive.
Voluntary evacuations were initially ordered, but all those were lifted Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Cerritos Fire burning in the community of Nuevo was now at 200 acres and 25% contained, CAL Fire said. All evacuation orders have been lifted.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.