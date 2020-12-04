Comments
CORONA (CBSLA) – Crews made progress Friday in a wildfire that broke out near Corona Municipal Airport earlier this week.
As of Friday afternoon, the Airport Fire was 750 acres and 15% contained.
Highway 71 remains shut down.
The Airport Fire was reported before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Prado Basin area in the 1900 block of Aviation Drive.
Voluntary evacuations were initially ordered, but all those were lifted Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Cerritos Fire burning in the community of Nuevo was now at 200 acres and 25% contained, CAL Fire said. All evacuation orders have been lifted.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.