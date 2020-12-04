LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actress Letitia Wright Friday responded to criticism she received after sharing a video on social media in which a UK man questioned whether the public should take the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Variety, on Thursday Wright shared to her Twitter account a more than one-hour- long video which had been posted by a London pastor named Tomi Arayomi in which he allegedly made several conspiratorial statements, including questioning whether coronavirus vaccines were legitimate.

Wright removed the tweet after receiving serious backlash, including from Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle, who called Arayomi’s video “hot garbage.”

“Just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and f—- up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won’t throw her away over it. the rest i’ll take off twitter. had no idea.”

Early Friday morning, the 27-year-old Wright tweeted, “My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

There are two promising coronavirus vaccines made by drug makers Pfizer and Moderna, both of whom have applied for emergency use authorization from the FDA. Both companies say that studies have shown their vaccines to be around 95% effective.

Wright is best known for her role as Shuri in “Black Panther,” which she reprised in Marvel’s “Avengers: End Game.” She will also appear in the upcoming Agatha Christie adaption “Death on the Nile.”